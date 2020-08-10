The Razorbacks were originally supposed to start fall camp on August 7 but when the SEC pushed back the start date to August 17, it looks like the Hog coaches shifted focus to recruiting. They sent out a dozen new 2022 offers last week.

Arkansas cracked the 200 mark for 2022 offers and now have 203 out to players in more than 25 states. One hundred and 90 players remain undecided.

For 18 commits in the 2021 class, Arkansas has offered 282. The Hogs already have two commits in the rising junior class, both from within the Natural State borders.

The offer/position breakdown looks like this so far:

QB - 14 (13 undecided)

WR - 38 (35 undecided)

RB - 19

TE - 11 (1 commit)

OL - 22

DT - 8

DE - 14 (1 commit)

LB - 14 (12 undecided)

DB - 42 (37 undecided)