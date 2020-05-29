Arkansas surprised yet another Parkview athlete with an offer this week, making the program one of the biggest pipelines for the Razorbacks in the state. Darien Bennett, a freshman running back, announced his first offer from the Hogs on Thursday.

Without much previous communication, defensive coordinator Barry Odom told Bennett about the offer from offensive coordinator Kendall Briles.

“It felt amazing," Bennett said. "I’m from Arkansas and I love it here.”

Bennett says he’s been playing football, running back specifically, since he was six years old. Playing for University of Arkansas has always been a dream.

“The last game I went to was against Auburn," Bennett said. "I loved it. I loved the weight program and I was thinking about how great it would be if I could go there.”

Bennett is the second Parkview running back get an Arkansas offer after the Hogs extended one to 2022 back James Jointer in early 2020. Jointer tore his ACL and missed his sophomore season, making way for Bennett to get more snaps.

In his first game of the season, Bennett rushed for more than 100 yards.

At 6-feet, 215 pounds, the rising sophomore is in a great position to gain more offers. He noted there are several he'd love offers from.

“Oregon, I loved watching the Ducks, Clemson, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M.”

Although Bennett already runs a 4.6 40-yard dash, he wants to continue getting faster and more agile.

Getting back up to Fayetteville will be easy for the running back next season. He can hitch a ride with his quarterback, 2021 Arkansas commit Landon Rogers. Aside from Jointer, the Hogs are also all over 2021 tight end Erin Outley from Parkview.