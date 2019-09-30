Arkansas football’s week seven matchup at Kentucky has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

It will be first time the two programs have met since 2012 when the Razorbacks won 49-7 under head coach John L. Smith. Arkansas and Kentucky haven’t squared off in Lexington since 2008. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 4-3, with the two teams first playing in Little Rock in 1998.

The Oct. 12 contest will be the third night game for the Razorbacks in 2019 and both teams will be coming off a week six bye with 2-3 records. Arkansas lost both previous night games against Ole Miss and San Jose State.