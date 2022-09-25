News More News
Razorbacks drop to No. 20 in AP Poll after loss to Texas A&M

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their first game of the season 23-21 to Texas A&M on Saturday, resulting in the Hogs falling to 20 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

Seven total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 15) and Texas A&M (No. 17).

Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 2 Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville next Saturday. The Crimson Tide is 4-0 on the season, and it is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from Sept. 25:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Kentucky

8. Tennessee

9. Oklahoma State

10. North Carolina State

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. Baylor

17. Texas A&M

18. Oklahoma

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Wake Forest

23. Florida State

24. Pittsburgh

25. Kansas State

