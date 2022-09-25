FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their first game of the season 23-21 to Texas A&M on Saturday, resulting in the Hogs falling to 20 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

Seven total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 15) and Texas A&M (No. 17).

Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 2 Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville next Saturday. The Crimson Tide is 4-0 on the season, and it is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from Sept. 25: