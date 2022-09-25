Razorbacks drop to No. 20 in AP Poll after loss to Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their first game of the season 23-21 to Texas A&M on Saturday, resulting in the Hogs falling to 20 in this week's Associated Press Poll.
Seven total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 15) and Texas A&M (No. 17).
Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 2 Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville next Saturday. The Crimson Tide is 4-0 on the season, and it is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt.
Below is the full AP Top 25 from Sept. 25:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Kentucky
8. Tennessee
9. Oklahoma State
10. North Carolina State
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. Baylor
17. Texas A&M
18. Oklahoma
19. BYU
20. Arkansas
21. Minnesota
22. Wake Forest
23. Florida State
24. Pittsburgh
25. Kansas State