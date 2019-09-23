Arkansas's injuries are piling up as expected with the season now a third of the way complete, but they've taken an especially hard toll on the starting line up.

Some good news first, three starters who were questionable last week and ended up sitting out the loss to San Jose State are due to return for week five against A&M.

Arkansas's starting cornerback Montaric Brown is already back to practicing after missing the San Jose State game. Brown suffered a muscle strain against Colorado State that must've been pretty severe because, despite practicing last week, he had to sit out the game.

LaDarrius Bishop made his first career start in place of Brown and he was picked on all night by Josh Love and his top target Tre Walker, so getting Brown back against the Aggies is very good news.

Starting left tackle Colton Jackson had a boot on his right foot and it was also revealed Saturday after the game that he's was in concussion protocol. Morris said they "feel he should be back." That's not a guarantee, but a good sign.

Myron Cunningham covered for Jackson against San Jose State and did not grade out very well after playing all 85 offensive snaps. The plan was for Cunningham to be a relief guy, so with Jackson healthy, he can hopefully return to that role this week.

The Razorback wide receiver room is also due to regain a starter this week in Treylon Burks who missed Saturday's game in concussion protocol, but Morris said Monday that he couldn't practice on Sunday.

It's still day-to-day on junior Jordan Jones who's missed all four games with a ligament tear in his ankle. Sources said last week that it's more likely than not that Jones will be ready to go for A&M but he did miss Sunday's practice so it's possible he's had a set back.

Bad news is kick returner and second-string wide receiver De'Vion Warren is likely out for the A&M game due to concussion protocol. Warren's had three catches for 20 yards and the Hogs got him involved in the run game as well for five carries and 51 yards.

Warren has also tallied eight returns for 167 yards, a long of 37. Replacing him on the depth chart at returner should be Rakeem Boyd but the Razorbacks haven't actually used him there yet this season. Arkansas put Chase Hayden and Nathan Parodi back there with Treylon Burks out.