During SEC Media Days last week, the media projected Arkansas to finish 14th in the conference. For the Razorbacks to be successful in 2024, though, they can’t focus on what everyone else is saying about them. They have to look inward and focus on what they can control.

“I mean, we’re going to have a chip on our shoulder,” Sowders said. “That’s who I am. That’s how I coach. You are who you surround yourself with. We’re going to have a chip on our shoulder.”

That underdog mentality is something the team is embracing this year. Arkansas director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders met with the media Tuesday about the mindset the team has heading into fall camp, which starts Wednesday afternoon.

It’s no secret that the Arkansas Razorbacks are heading into the 2024 season with something to prove. Coming off a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) season in 2023, everyone from head coach Sam Pittman down to the support staff knows they’re the underdogs in the Southeastern Conference.

“The only way to change it is to win,” Sowders said. “I think we used a little bit of that last year … all we have to do is worry about us. If we worry about us, it’ll take care of the rest. We’ve got a hungry group. They want to win.”

One other factor that could help the Hogs in 2024 is the addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Pittman brought the former Arkansas head coach in to run the offense after a dismal showing from Dan Enos, who was fired after Arkansas’ 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21 last season.

“I think the instant respect that each person had for him, not just offensively but defensively,” Sowders said of Petrino’s impact since arriving in Fayetteville. “But there’s a calmness and confidence to him. He’s organized. He’s detailed. He’s demanding but not demeaning. He has a sense of urgency. I would say that the biggest thing is that he is a great teacher. He has developed every player he has ever coached.”

The Arkansas offense has a lot of improvement to make over last season, and the coaching staff brought in several new faces to run it. Following last season, Petrino picked up Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green and three running backs: Utah transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson, Florida State transfer Rodney Hill and Hutchinson CC transfer Tyrell Reed.

The Hogs and first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos also added a plethora of new offensive linemen, headlined by Michigan State transfer Keyshawn Blackstock and San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona Jr., who Sowders pointed out as being SEC-ready both physically and mentally.

“Yes, (Carmona) looked the part, do I think he could get a little bit bigger? Yeah, I think he needed to add a little bit of size on, which he has,” Sowders said. “I think it was the third week of the offseason, February. We're running sprints, skill guys are having trouble making his time … and one of them challenged him to come down there and run, and he ran and made the rest of the time, so that tells you all you need to know about him. He's going to lead from the front.”

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the practice field for Day 1 of fall camp Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the season opener in Little Rock against UAPB on Aug. 29. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news in Arkansas football.