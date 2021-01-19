HawgBeat - Razorbacks enter the mix for two more 2022 quarterbacks

Thirteen of the fourteen SEC programs are still on the hunt for 2022 quarterbacks to fill their upcoming classes and the Razorbacks are not the one exception. Arkansas sent out two more quarterback offers this week, bringing the total up to 16.

The Razorbacks look late to the party on Arizona 4-star Nicco Marchiol. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound pro-style QB is ranked No. 227 in the Rivals250 and he holds 27 offers. He trimmed that list down to just four programs two days after Arkansas offered–Florida State, Arizona State, Florida and Rutgers made the cut. He's visiting Tallahassee and Gainesville this week as well.

Just offered on Tuesday, Tayven Jackson is Arkansas's first QB offer out in Indiana. Jackson, a two-sport athlete in football and basketball, picked up his first offer from Central Michigan in April of 2020 and he's blown up over the course of the last nine months. He now has 18 offers including Indiana, Pitt, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He announced a Florida State offer minutes after his Arkansas offer.

Center Grove went undefeated on their way to a state title led by Jackson in his junior season and his 6-foot-5 frame make him hard to ignore. His athleticism runs in the family–his older brother Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 20 and 8 a game for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Jackson amassed 1,756 yards with a 62% completion percentage and a 17-5 TD-INT ratio. He also added six scores running the ball.

Marchiol and Jackson join the offer list with eight other 4-star targets. The only prospect off the board that the Hogs have offered is Walker Howard–committed to LSU.

Quarterbacks tend to be among the first prospects to commit but lack of visits due to the extended dead period could delay the 2022s this cycle. Once they do start to commit though, things will move fast.