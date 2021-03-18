 HawgBeat - Razorbacks excited about their transfer additions
Razorbacks excited about their transfer additions

Razorback freshman OL Ty'Kieast Crawford.
Razorback freshman OL Ty'Kieast Crawford. (Arkansas Athletics)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

The Razorbacks added two transfers in the offseason and the early reviews of their work from spring ball have been positive.

Transferring in from one season at Charlotte, one-time Arkansas commit Ty'Kieast Crawford is standing out through five practices, and at his size, it's hard not to.

Crawford is challenging returning right tackle Dalton Wagner for snaps this coming season but the competition factor hasn't made the friendly East Texas native any less likeable to Wagner.

"I love that guy, man. He’s hilarious. He’s a funny dude," Wagner shared on Tuesday. "He’s learning, he’s starting to learn the offense. He’s physical. That’s what you can’t knock him for. He’s physical. He keeps coming along in his playbook. He keeps learning everything.

"But there’s one thing you can’t teach and that’s size, and he’s got it. And there’s a lot of things he does out there, especially at 360 pounds. The way he moves is absolutely incredible. It blows my mind how he can do some things."

