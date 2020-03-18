The Razorbacks are now in heavy pursuit after one of the most recruited class of 2018 guards, former Rivals No.83 Trey McGowens. McGowens entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, March 18, and the Hogs were amongst the first programs to reach out.

McGowens chose Pitt over 40 other reported offers. He hails Piedmont, South Carolina but he played his final season of high school at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia.

He led Pitt in minutes per game this season and was third in scoring with 11.5 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 72.2% from the free throw line, 36.7% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range, al of which are slight decreases to his 2018-19 percentages.

While McGowens will be contacted by many schools, he's reported receiving an actual offer from the University of Arkansas, as well as Wichita State (which has six Shockers in the transfer portal right now) and Nebraska.

Unless he has an extenuating circumstance, McGowens is a sit-one, play-two prospect.