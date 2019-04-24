The Razorback coaches are out on the road and while they're checking in with their top 2020 targets in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia and more footprint states, the recruiting and personnel department is still hard at work watching tape to help identify top 2021 prospects. Arkansas is ahead of the game with sophomore offers, they've already extended over 70 of them. Twenty of those offers have gone out to wide receivers.

Evaluation period has been live for nine days and despite no new offers from the road, Justin Stepp followed through on two new offers Tuesday for sophomore wide receivers who shine on tape and are very highly coveted in Pennsylvania and Florida.