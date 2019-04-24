Razorbacks Extend Two Offers to Big Time Sophomore Wide Receivers
The Razorback coaches are out on the road and while they're checking in with their top 2020 targets in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia and more footprint states, the recruiting and personnel department is still hard at work watching tape to help identify top 2021 prospects. Arkansas is ahead of the game with sophomore offers, they've already extended over 70 of them. Twenty of those offers have gone out to wide receivers.
Evaluation period has been live for nine days and despite no new offers from the road, Justin Stepp followed through on two new offers Tuesday for sophomore wide receivers who shine on tape and are very highly coveted in Pennsylvania and Florida.
SOPHOMORE STATS: 50 catches, 725 yards, 8 touchdowns
St. Joseph's young phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of former Colts first round pick Marvin Harrison and he's been receiving new offers by the day. He's now up to 14 Division I offers. He's four inches taller than his old man and uses that advantage to dominate his opponents. He's already been to visit Ohio State a few times and has a lot of love for the Buckeyes.
SOPHOMORE STATS: 47 catches, 878 yards, 10 touchdowns
Hands-down one of the most heavily recruited sophomore wide receivers in the nation, Agiye Hall has 30 offers including nine SEC offers and offers from every major program in his home state of Florida.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.