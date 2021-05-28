Razorbacks eye Tulsa cornerback transfer Allie Green

The Arkansas Razorbacks have reached out to Tulsa cornerback Allie Green, according to his Twitter. Green announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on May 27 and the Hogs promptly made contact.

Sam Pittman has a good source on Green–former Tulsa DL coach and new Arkansas coach Jermial Ashley. Ashley, Green and the Golden Hurricane defense finished in the top 20 in passing yards allowed and in pass efficiency defense last season.

Green, an Austin, Texas native, played four years at Tulsa and he earned recognition as one of 12 Jim Thorpe award finalists in 2020, naming him one of the best defensive backs in the nation.

Pittman has noted that the Razorbacks don't have room left, they're already borrowing a few spots ahead from their 2022 signing class to add to the defensive line, but it seems they're still trying to make a move to bolster their defense further anyway.

Green has also received interest from the Texas Tech Red Raiders since entering the transfer portal.

As his pinned tweet states, he's got 4.4 40-yard dash speed and one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2020, Green tallied 29 tackles and just three misses while allowing 22 receptions on 31 targets and giving up one touchdown. He also notched a PBU and fumble recovery. In 762 snaps in. 2019, Green had 38 tackles, 8 misses, allowed just 50% completions on targets thrown his way and just two touchdowns. He's posted very strong run defense grades all three seasons that he's been a major contributor at Tulsa.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Green would plug in nicely to an Arkansas secondary that is already full of competition.