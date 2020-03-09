The Arkansas Razorbacks have been in contact with Heritage Hall defensive tackle/left tackle Melvin Swindle for a few weeks and the Oklahoma native wanted to get to Arkansas to see what it's all about, even before the Hogs offered.

“The highlights of the visit were how friendly the coaches are and how they explained everything to us,” Swindle said. “I feel like this is a real warm-hearted place. I just enjoyed it overall.

“I got a good vibe from Coach Pittman. He actually used to coach one of my coaches when he was in college. He was at OU back in 1997. We bonded over that and we had good conversation. He went on to play in the pros after that.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman coached Heritage Hall assistant Jason Freeman, a former DE and TE at Oklahoma, during his time with the Sooners.