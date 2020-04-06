The Arkansas Razorbacks may have another Ashdown native star for them in a few years. Following in the footsteps of Ladarrius Bishop and Montaric Brown, Shamar Easter has earned an offer from the Hogs.

It's the earliest one out so far in the Natural State as Easter is just a freshman in the 2023 class.

"They called and told me and my mom over the phone," Easter said. "My mom was so happy and I was shocked."

Easter's stature is striking at 6-foot-5, 205-pounds and he lines up as a wide receiver or a tight end with a hand in the ground for Ashdown's freshman squad. He played nearly the entire season with the freshman team then played two games on varsity. Now that he's state-wide news, it's only a matter of time before offers start coming in.

Arkansas's recruiting strategy has changed under Sam Pittman with position coaches having free rein to offer prospects outside the state, but Pittman insists on having a direct hand in offering in-state prospects.

Pittman has green-lit four offers for in-state prospects in the 2021 class, yielding two commitments from Wynne OL Terry Wells and Jonesboro LB Marco Avant. They're still in the hunt for Little Rock Parkview TE Erin Outley and Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood.

The 2022 class has even more Arkansas offers already than the 2021 class including OL E'Marion Harris from Joe T. Robinson, WR Isaiah Sategna from Fayetteville, OL Andrew Chamblee from Maumelle, RB James Jointer from LR Parkview and 4-star Rivals100 athlete Quincey McAdoo from Clarendon.