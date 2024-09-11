PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Razorbacks 'flushing' OSU loss, excited to play at home

Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NYam1aaFZXVjFvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) are finally set to be inside their home stadium after a disappointing loss to now-No. 13 Oklahoma State last weekend, and the players are excited for Saturday's true home opener — yes, in Week 3 — against the UAB Blazers.

The Razorbacks shot themselves in the foot with turnovers and missed cues in Stillwater on Saturday, but some of the players said they’re moving on.

“We flushed it,” senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said Tuesday. “We took accountability, knowing that it was our fault. There’s nothing that we can do about it, the game is over, we lost. We can’t go back and pray that mother nature reverses time and go back and try to win the game, it’s over with. So you have to flush it, you have no choice but to flush it actually because you have a game coming up Saturday.”

Arkansas running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, agreed with Armstrong, saying he “hit it on the head.”

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Turning the page to this Saturday, Jackson said he’s excited to experience game day at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

“I’m just trying to see what the experience is all about,” Jackson said. “I’ve heard it gets loud. The atmosphere is crazy. I’m just trying to see what the SEC is talking about. I’ve been in the Big 12, Pac-12. Gonna see.”

In his second season as an FCS transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, Armstrong has experienced Razorback Stadium before, and he said he’s also excited.

“I’m just ready to play football,” Armstrong said. “I’m ready to get in there, see all that red and white. Just getting ready to go.”

Defensively, safety TJ Metcalf said Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams is emphasizing turnovers, of which the Razorbacks only had one last weekend — an interception by cornerback Jaheim Singletary.

“I feel like we need to have a bigger emphasis on just taking shots,” Metcalf said. “Ripping the ball out every chance we get. Because we watched the film and we saw their running back, I think one of them had two fumbles. So, we're going to try to get that ball out. And then with interceptions, you know, we just got to stay mentally locked in and fly around and go get us one.”

Arkansas defensive end Nico Davillier said he’s ready to show the fans at home what the defense is capable of, as they enter the contest ranked 4th nationally in run defense and 18th in third down defense.

“I'm happy to get back into our stadium in front of our fans and just put on the show and show what we can do,” Davillier said. “Come out with the win and just play our brand football.”

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Blazers is set for 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday, and the game will air on SEC Network.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yYXpvcmJhY2tzLWZsdXNoaW5nLW9zdS1sb3NzLWV4Y2l0ZWQt dG8tcGxheS1hdC1ob21lIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRnJhem9yYmFja3MtZmx1c2hpbmctb3N1LWxvc3MtZXhjaXRlZC10by1w bGF5LWF0LWhvbWUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=