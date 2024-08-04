"He’s back and he had a great year last year," Fountain said. "I thought we made a lot of strides with him...Isaiah is obviously the returning guy but we’re going to let them compete in camp."

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound now redshirt sophomore returned 23 kicks for 253 yards (21.7 YPA) and 15 punts for 180 yards (12.0 YPA) with a touchdown .

Named to the 2024 Jet Award Watch List — given to the most outstanding return specialist in college football and won by former Razorback Joe Adams in 2011 — Sategna has the open-field sprinter speed and experience to make opposing special teams units pay.

Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returns after leading the Hogs in kick and punt returns a season ago, but special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said Friday there was "really good competition" at both positions.

Though Sategna may have the edge to start, Fountain said he wants to see how things shake out during fall camp and listed a few candidates vying for time.

"Jordan Anthony is a kid that has a lot of speed, he’s really probably more of a kick returner than a punt returner," Fountain said. "You do have Jaylon Braxton, who I think is a good returner as well."

A former Kentucky and Texas A&M transfer receiver, Anthony starred on the Wildcat's track and field team and broke the freshman record in the 60-meter (6.55) and 100-meter dash (10.16). With the Aggies in 2023, Anthony appeared in four games and made three catches for 14 yards.

Braxton was named to the Freshman All-SEC team as a cornerback a year ago after a stellar defensive campaign, but now appears in the mix to score some touchdowns for the Hogs.

Finally, the Razorbacks are giving former MLB athlete and Arkansas walk-on Monte Harrison a shot as a return man. The 29-year-old 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman isn't your typical return specialist, but his experience in the majors could give him a competitive edge.

"We’ve been using Monte Harrison a little bit, trying him," Fountain said. "He’s a big kid, punt returner and kick returner. So, I meet with him one day in my office and he brings up punt returner and I said, ‘Gollee man, you’re a pretty big guy, can you do that?’ And he said, ‘Coach, I played professional baseball, I’m a centerfielder, I can track a ball down.’ So I said, ‘Okay, you got a good point.’ And he’s a big kid, but you know."

Arkansas fall camp will continue Saturday with the fourth practice ahead of the season opener Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at 6:30 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.