FAYETTEVILLE – Despite perhaps one of the slowest games yet in Bud Walton this season, the Razorbacks still managed to hold their opponent Austin Peay to a season-low scoring to take the win 69-61 on Tuesday night. Arkansas is now 8-0 on the season for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

The Austin Peay Governors were bringing the No.21 shooting offense to Fayetteville but the Hogs held them to just 30 points in the first half, their second-lowest score of the season at halftime, and stayed stingy to hold them to their lowest point total of the season. The Hogs took just a four-point lead into the locker room, 34-30, but stretched the lead to comfortable double-digits with just under five minutes to play.

A factor in the slow play, especially in the first half, was constant whistles from the officials. Arkansas racked up 12 in the first half and Austin Peay had 14 in the second half–the two teams combined for 40 total. Both teams were able to capitalize with the Governors hitting 8-9 in the first half and Arkansas knocking down 16-18 overall.

Arkansas was able to start leading scorer Mason Jones who missed game 7 with a shoulder injury and the junior guard looked just fine putting up 16 points and four boards. He did however rack up four fouls and a team-high six turnovers.

The Hogs also took the lid off a bit from three hitting at 39.1%, higher than the 25% season average they came in with. Jalen Harris's two first half three-pointers were big for momentum when the Hogs had none and the junior finished with 6 points, 4 boards and 3 assists.

Jimmy Whitt found rhythm with his mid-range shot after an off-game against Georgia Tech a week ago and went 7 for 13 with 17 points, two boards and one assist.

The Razorbacks had three players get into very early foul trouble, Desi Sills, Reggie Chaney and Adrio Bailey, so Musselman gave Ethan Henderson some burn and it paid off in the form of three blocks and a dunk. Henderson hadn't played since the Texas Southern blowout.

Sitting for early foul trouble, Sills was able to get going in the second half and hit back-to-back threes late in the game to finish with 8 points.

Chaney was coming off a big performance with a career high 11 rebounds but he and Jeantal Cylla were the only Hogs not to contribute on the scoreboard Tuesday night.

Arkansas goes on the road to face Western Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.