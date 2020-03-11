Razorbacks impress new Texas tight end offer Ben Postma
The Razorbacks have extended their 13th tight end offer in the 2021 class, the latest to CyRanch High School's Ben Postma. The Houston native was just passing through Fayetteville on his way to see family in Tulsa, Oklahoma and decided to visit the Hogs, walking away with a new scholarship offer.
"We went through Fayetteville and got to tour the facility and meet the football staff," Postma said. "I really enjoyed the atmosphere and what they’re trying to build up there. I loved all of it, (the coaches) very welcoming and focused on the goal of the program moving forward."
Postma, no relation to former Houston Cougar QB Kyle Postma, now has more than 10 Division-I offers including Houston, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Minnesota, Kansas, SMU and more. He's told Rivals he also wants to visit Kansas and Oklahoma State soon and he'll be back to visit his dad's alma mater Texas A&M in April.
After the successful first trip to Fayetteville, Postma said he thinks he'll be back.
