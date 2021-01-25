New Arkansas wide receivers coach had his 2021 class wrapped up for him before he got to the Hill so his focus now falls on junior prospects. Kenny Guiton's picking up where Justin Stepp left off with several recruits–including Klein Cain High's Matthew Golden.

Golden started earning offers in 2019 and now has chances to play at Tulsa, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado, North Texas, UTSA, Southern Miss, Memphis, Houston and Arizona. The Razorbacks extended his most recent offer and the wide receiver is already enjoying a relationship with Guiton.