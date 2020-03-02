Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Eric Musselman went all out contacting viable options in the transfer portal for his 2019-2020 roster and it looks like he'll do the same for next season.

ESPN hoops insider Jeff Borzello reported Tuesday afternoon that La Salle transfer forward Ed Croswell has heard from the Arkansas Razorbacks, as well as several other programs including Texas A&M, SMU, St. John's, Seton Hall and more.

Croswell, a Philadelphia native, entered the portal just three days ago. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from St. Joseph’s Prep, Croswell averaged 10 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. According to KenPom.com, Croswell had the top offensive rebounding rate in the country.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Croswell led the Explorers in rebounding with seven per game, becoming first freshman to do so since in 2011-12. He pulled down 98 offensive rebounds (3.2/game) to rank third in the Atlantic 10 and ranked first among all NCAA Division I players in offensive rebounding percentage (18.1%), with next closest player (Jabari McGhee - Austin Peay) at 16.8%.

Arkansas will graduate big man Adrio Bailey this season but they're due to sign Northside forward Jaylin Williams in April. It doesn't appear Croswell would have any legitimate reason to be eligible for immediate playing time next season, so he's likely a sit-one, play-two candidate.

Arkansas added five transfers last cycle, only two of which were immediately eligible to play: Jimmy Whitt Jr. from SMU and Jeantal Cylla UNC-Wilmington. While Whitt has played every single game for Arkansas this season and averages more minutes than anyone on the team with 13.8 ppg, the addition of Cylla has been less fruitful as he attempted to level up to SEC play. Cylla averages 7.9 minutes per game with 1.1 ppg and 1.5 boards per game.

Cal transfer Connor Vanover, Jacksonville transfer JD Notae and Stetson transfer Baybe Iyiola are all sitting out the year and will eligible next season.