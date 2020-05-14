Mutaf completed his third season with the Fenerbahce Beko Junior Team of the EuroLeague. In his most recent campaign, Mutaf averaged 22 points per game. He shot an impressive 59.3% from the field, and 43.9% from three-point territory. Mutaf also stuffed the stat sheets with 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

David Mutaf, a 6-foot-5 wing from Istanbul, Turkey, is known as a high level shooter and is also extremely experienced even though he doesn't turn eighteen years of age until June 14.

Eric Musselman has been on a tear since the end of the season to make his 2020-21 roster the best it can be and there's a new target emerging on the list.

The most comprehensive and up-to-date scouting report we have seen is from Eurospects.com. Here is what the site had to say about Mutaf after his performance at the most recent Kaunas Adidas Next Generation Tournament:



"David was bringing a lot of experience to the table from previous years at AdidasNGT and lead his team in scoring, rebounding, but also the whole tournament in 3 percentage getting an impressive – 43.9% (18/41). Lefty sharpshooter with a smooth release, able to use screens to his full advantage and get in the shooting pocket, quickly sets his feet and pulls off with a good-looking stroke. Lethal both from catch and shoot as well as off the dribble. At times had some questionable moments with his selection and unnecessarily leaned on his attempts but took a lot of responsibility delivering points from outside in crucial moments or late in the clock. Not enough aggressive in the lane, plays with success in transition, rapidly leading the way but half-court game still needs to improve, not confident in his less dominant hand, predictable, avoids finishing with it around the rim. Doesn’t draw many fouls, only showed up twice at the charity stripe. Good rebounder for his size, presented good feel cutting through passing lanes and starting breaks that way but sluggish in rotation and gives up his position too easy 1 on 1."

Tamer Turkman of Study in America, advises Turkish players and students, and is also advising Mutaf. He also gives a glowing recommendation of the the guard's abilities on the floor.

"He plays the two/three. He's a wing player. He's the best wing player for his age in Turkey. He's clearly one of the best three in Europe at his position, and at his age."

Mutaf has also been a consistent piece for the Turkish National Team over the past few years. He averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in the 2019 U18 European Championship. He was cold from deep during that seven game event, but shot the ball very well from the two-point area. He was 15 of 23 for 65.2% inside the arc, and just 13 of 45 for 28.9% behind it. Nevertheless, the shot frequency from each spot on the floor is an indicator of how heavily he relies on the three-ball.

Turkman says the Gophers and Razorbacks should be considered the leaders with USC, Arizona State and Georgetown also in the mix. He went on to tell us what Mutaf likes in each program.

"He likes Minnesota and the warmness. He can see that Minnesota really wants him bad. He likes the Big Ten Conference. At Arkansas, he likes Eric Musselman a lot. He likes Musselman's past record. He likes that fact that the assistant coach has NBA experience (Clay Moser)."

Meanwhile, Turkman isn't exactly sure of a commitment time frame, but he expects one to come sooner that later.

"I think he probably wants to make his decision pretty quickly. I know Arkansas and Minnesota want him to make it quickly."