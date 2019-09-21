The Razorbacks gained their first preferred walk-on in the 2020 class leading up to their prime time game against San Jose State Saturday. Hayden Metcalf, a 6-foot-1,175-pound senior from Prosper, Texas announced via Twitter that he was calling the hogs and will now get to enjoy the home matchup as a committed visitor.

Metcalf is the only 2020 prospect that has been offered a prefered walk-on spot, which he earned by performing well at camp on the Hill this summer.

“I took an unofficial visit to a spring practice and got to know the coaches; they saw my film and liked what they saw,” Metcalf said. “I went to on one of their summer camps and performed really well and they pulled the trigger.

“I decided to commit because it’s close to home. I have a sister there (at the U of A), the coaches are amazing, and everyone treats you like family there. All the other schools talking to me don’t compare.”

Metcalf's commitment comes after a big game on Friday night that moved Prosper to 4-0 on the season. He had two scores and 120 yards on eight catches.

Metcalf was recruited by head coach Chad Morris, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, and offensive analyst Jess Loepp, who knows Metcalf from coaching at Prosper High just a season ago.

Besides Arkansas, Metcalf has taken visits to Tulsa, Northwestern Colorado, Montana State and he's also had interest from Colorado and Colorado State.

Despite missing a game due to concussion protocol and being pulled early from games from being ahead, Metcalf has put up great numbers. Through seven quarters, Metcalf has 14 receptions for 252 yards and four touchdowns, a team-high.

Metcalf’s strengths are route running and field awareness. He’s working on gaining weight, getting faster off the line, and beating press coverage.