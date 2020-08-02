HawgBeat - Razorbacks land Oklahoma ATH Bryce Stephens

The Razorbacks keep the 2021 class going with yet another steal out of Oklahoma. Three-star athlete Bryce Stephens committed to Arkansas on August 2 over two dozen other offers including Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Stephens, who runs a 4.3 40-yard dash, is going to join Arkansas's 2021 class as a wide receiver. He's commitment No. 18 for the Razorbacks, the third wide receiver commit and the sixth from the state of Oklahoma.

The Razorbacks offered the John Marshall High School standout in May of last year by Chad Morris's staff but Sam Pittman's staff has continued his recruitment with Jon Cooper and Justin Stepp.

Stephens, 6'1, 175, put up over a thousand yards receiving as a sophomore and followed that performance up with 416 yards receiving and six touchdowns, as well as 224 yards rushing and three more touchdowns on the ground.

Despite having three wide receivers and adding transfer Jaqualyn Crawford from the Sooners, Arkansas could still tack on another pass catcher to the group with 4-stars Jayden Thomas out of Georgia and KeTron Jackson out of Texas still heavily considering the Razorbacks.

Stephens adds 90 points to Arkansas's team recruiting total, jumping them into the top 30 in the nation at No. 26, just a few spots behind Texas A&M. Arkansas will likely take a full class of 25 recruits this year and there are six spots left.