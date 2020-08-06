HawgBeat - Razorbacks lose one, gain one on defensive line

When the Arkansas football true freshmen reported in late June, there was one notable absence. Jaqualin McGhee, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end signee, was not with the group.

The athletics department told HawgBeat at the time that there was some sort of paperwork issue and the former 3-star could still come to campus down the road but now, several weeks later, McGhee is not on Arkansas's roster and his number, No. 96, that was originally given to him when the team released all the newcomers' numbers, was next to Blayne Toll's name.

Toll had signed with Arkansas as a defensive end, one of four signed at the position, but was listed by Rivals as an athlete since he played both ways in high school at Hazen. When Arkansas needed a little more depth in their tight end room for winter conditioning, they moved the hulking early enrollee to tight end. Now, heading into fall camp season, Toll, 6-foot-4, 234, is back at defensive end.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman says Toll was moved the same day they found out McGhee wasn't going to come to Fayetteville.