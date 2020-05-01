After inking four 2020 signees already, Arkansas is still in the mix for one heading into May. The NCAA extended the late signing period for hoops prospects until August, opening the door for former 2021 center Frank Anselem to reclassify to the 2020 class. Anselem announced his reclassification in mid-April and had more than 20 programs reach out to him with interest.

Anselem had cut down his top three to LSU, Georgia and Alabama but his reclassification switched things up as not every team still has room for another addition in 2020.

After a virtual visit with Arkansas on Friday, Anselem has cut down his list of options to a top six: Arkansas, Kentucky, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Western Kentucky.

Over the last three days, Anselem has received four Rivals FutureCasts in favor of Kentucky.

Rivals.com National Analyst Corey Evans breaks down what he could bring to a basketball team:

“Long bodied center. Lacks a ton of polish around the basket and with his back to it. Most valued for his energy and abilities as a rim runner, shot blocker and rebounder,” he said. “Good athlete with long arms. Solid back line guy that has the body and frame that should only improve as he gets older.”

Arkansas could have room for Anselem if Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones both remain in the 2020 NBA Draft–or if another player decides to transfer before next semester.