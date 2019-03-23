It's list cutting season as 2020 prospects gear up to start taking official visits this spring. Four prospects have included the Hogs in their lists of favorites just this weekend, and they're in elite company.

Arkansas made the top 10 for two of their top defensive back targets in the 2020 class, 4-star Oklahoma native Myles Slusher and Little Elm, Texas standout Ryan Watts who is due to pick up a 4th star next cycle. The Hogs have stiff competition for both players and will have to battle in-state programs for them. Watts' top 10 includes Oklahoma, Baylor, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Cal and Oklahoma State. He's visited several programs but has already set his official visit to Arkansas for this spring, indicating the Hogs are in the top half of his favorites so far. Myles Slusher was very big on Arkansas and apparently still is given he's included them in his top 10 but he's showing a lot of schools love now and he's taken a visit to A&M this spring but skipped his to Arkansas on elite prospect day.

It was already known that the Hogs would be at the top of the list for McKinney North tight end Brandon Frazier but he made that official with his top eight today. Included in the list with Arkansas was Auburn, Baylor, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Vanderbilt. Frazier's first big-time offer was from Arkansas when when he camped in Fayetteville last summer. Frazier has already visited TCU and Arkansas this spring and has plans to take an official visit to Arkansas during the season. He's one of four top tight end targets for the Hogs and they'll likely take two in the 2020 class to join 4-star Hudson Henry from the 2019 class. Arkansas has hosted all four of their top tight end targets this spring and will likely get official visits from all four

Prince Dorbah is teammates with the Head Hog's son Chandler Morris over at Highland Park High School in Dallas and blew up his junior season. Dorbah camped on the Hill last summer and was shown a lot of love by the Arkansas coaches but he's a national recruit now being recruited by the best of the best so it won't be easy to secure his commitment. Arkansas will compete with Oklahoma, Texas, LSU and Oklahoma State for his talents. Dorbah was one of few 2020 prospects to compete at the Rivals 5-star challenge last summer and he'll likely pick up another invite at Dallas camp tomorrow. The Razorbacks have one defensive end commit so far in in-state Jonesboro standout Jashaud Stewart who could also be a good rushing linebacker at the next level. Steve Caldwell and Kenny Ingram are looking to sign roughly four defensive line prospects in the class. Check out every prospect that has cut Arkansas into their list of favorite programs so far.

All Glory To God! My Official Top 10 🙏🏽#Blessed pic.twitter.com/OWjABjJp7p — Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) March 22, 2019