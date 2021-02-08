The Razorbacks held on to running backs coach Jimmy Smith this offseason and fans should be happy they did. The former Georgia high school football coach has the Hogs in the mix for plenty of prospects from the Peach State–including Cedar Grove defensive end Joshua White.

White cut his list of 12 DI offers down to six on Sunday. Though the top six of Georgia, Arkansas, Ohio State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State have a solid lead right now, White's not discounting others just yet.

What separates these programs from Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and others?