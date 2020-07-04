HawgBeat - Razorbacks make top five for Florida 4-star Markevious Brown

Miami has the upper hand as the Canes have hosted Brown on campus several times but Arkansas is still likely to host him for an official visit.

Narrowing his list down from 19 offers to just five, Florida 4-star corner Markevious Brown has Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech at the top of his list.

Brown has been strengthening his relationships and he's especially enjoying the bond he's building with first-year Arkansas defensive backs coach Sam Carter, despite not having visited yet. Carter extended an offer to Brown on April 30.

"Since the first day I talked to Coach Carter, we've had a strong relationship, probably the strongest relationship I have with any coach, well, definitely the strongest," Brown told HawgBeat two weeks ago. "We've actually talked every day since he started recruiting me, probably once or twice a day. It's grown a lot and he's showing me I'm wanted. The whole coaching staff really, they're pushing for me hard, making me feel wanted and needed."

Brown plays at IMG Academy and is a native of South Florida. In an interview with HawgBeat, Brown said he's not going to rush his decision or make decisions based "off of feelings."

"Campus-wise, I need to feel at home and feel like I can be there for at least three years, and that it's somewhere that I could live after football. Facilities that can take my game to the next level. Program-wise, I want to see the game and the way Coach Pittman shifts the culture at Arkansas. Just the all out feeling of the players willing and wanting to win."

Arkansas has two defensive back commits so far with Oklahoma corner Keuan Parker and Kansas City native, hybrid safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan. Another target, Chase Lowery is due to make a commitment announcement on July 9th.

The Razorbacks have 13 commits from seven different states and one commit from Florida, Rockledge athlete Raheim Sanders.