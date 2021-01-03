HawgBeat - Razorbacks move quickly on Stepp replacement

Just hours after news broke that South Carolina native Justin Stepp would be returning home to coach for the Gamecocks, word has leaked that the Razorbacks have already found a replacement. Sources revealed to HawgBeat contributor Jackson Collier that Colorado State wide receivers coach and former Ohio State Buckeye Kenny Guiton will be the next Arkansas wide receivers coach. As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, there's been no official announcement from the University.

Guiton, a Houston-area native, signed with Ohio State as a 3-star dual-threat quarterback in the 2009 class. He was a two-time team captain and played in 22 games with 2 starts as a senior.

After a brief stint with the LA Kiss arena football team, Guiton began coaching as a graduate assistant on Tom Herman's staff at the University of Houston in 2015. He'd go on to a quality control position at Texas before returning to Houston as wide receivers coach and joining Major Applewhite's staff, where he'd coach alongside current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

The 2018 Cougar offense ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring offense at 43.9 points per game and No. 7 nationally in total offense at 512.5 yards per game. That season, the Cougars scored at least 30 points in all 12 regular-season games and eclipsed 40 points in 10 of those matchups.

After two seasons in Houston, Guiton was hired at Louisiana Tech under Skip Holtz. In his lone season at Louisiana Tech, Guiton’s receiving corps was a part of Conference USA’s No. 4 ranked passing offense (268.5) as he developed receivers Adrian Hardy and Malik Stanley into All-Conference USA honorable mention performers.

When Boston College coach Steve Addazio was hired at Colorado State, he chose up-and-comer Guiton to coach his wide receivers. In four games, Guiton coached sophomore Dante Wright to 105 receiving yards per game.

As is typical for Colorado State, Houston and Louisiana Tech, Guiton recruited regionally, nabbing commits from Colorado, California and Nevada for the Rams, a receiver from Louisiana for the Bulldogs and Texas for the Cougs.