FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll after improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The ranking is the highest the Hogs have been since they were ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll in Week 5 of last season.

The Hogs moved up six spots after being ranked No. 16 following a season-opening win over Cincinnati in Fayetteville.

Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 9), Tennessee (No. 15), Florida (No. 18), Ole Miss (No. 20) and Texas A&M (No. 24).

Arkansas will now look ahead to a matchup with former head coach Bobby Petrino and the Missouri State Bears at Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday. The game is set to kickoff at 6:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on SECN+ and ESPN+.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 11, 2022: