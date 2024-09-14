Razorbacks need more from Taylen Green ahead of SEC play

With Southeastern Conference play on the horizon for Arkansas (2-1, 0-0 SEC) after its lackluster 37-27 win over UAB on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, criticism for redshirt junior quarterback Taylen Green continues to grow at a steady pace.

Heralded for his ability to stretch defenses with his deceiving long strides and pocket escapability, Green's main obstacle has been his accuracy. In three seasons at Boise State before transferring to Arkansas, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound signal caller accumulated a 59.7% completion percentage.

That issue — especially across Arkansas' last two games versus the Blazers and at Oklahoma State — has protruded to the forefront enough to give fans some cause for concern ahead of a road game to open SEC play at Auburn next weekend.

Green's less-than-spectacular 11-for-26 (42.3%) day in the pocket nearly led to a UAB upset, and the consistent breeze Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville wasn't to blame, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

"No, I don’t think so," Pittman said when asked if the wind played a factor. "I just think that we didn’t throw it and catch it like we normally would. I don’t think it was a wind problem. Actually that part of practice went extremely well this week, our throwing our catching, our route running, our protections.

"But for whatever reason we were off and again, teams that are good they find a way to win and no matter who you play and fortunately, we found the run game that bailed us out of it, and our defense played a much better second half than they did the first."