In a season filled with low-points as deep as the Mariana Trench, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-8, 1-7 SEC) found a way to stoop even further in their 48-14 loss to the No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday.

There wasn't a single moment in the Battle Line Rivalry game that the Hogs looked consistently competitive, especially offensively.

After starting quarterback KJ Jefferson left the game with an apparent knee injury in the first quarter, Arkansas ended the first half with 18 passing yards and 32 rushing yards — 50 in total.

Arkansas got two first downs in the first two quarters of the game — one of which was only because of a defensive face mask penalty. Five punts and a fumble later, and the Razorbacks exited with a 20-0 deficit at the half.

Did the Hogs come out on fire to start the third quarter? Nope. Instead, backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell fumbled on the first drive after the offensive line failed to pick up Missouri's pressure.

After Missouri's inevitable touchdown with great field position shortly after, Arkansas kick returner Isaiah Sategna fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff. The Tigers then found a wide-open tight-end Brett Norfleet for a touchdown. Basically, it was a whole lot of bad for the Razorbacks in a short amount of time.

Here's a tweet to sum it up: