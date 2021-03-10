HawgBeat - Razorbacks offer 10th in-state junior, Shiloh Christian LB Kaden Henley

The linebacker/tight end/h-back undoubtedly caught Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom's attention this season while Odom was watching his own son play for the Saints. The squad took it the distance and won the 4A state championship over Rivercrest.

"Coach Conaway called me into his office, I had no idea what was happening, Coach Pittman, Coach Odom and Coach Scherer were all on the phone," Henley told Rivals. "They said, 'We want you to play football here and we're extremely excited about you.' It was awesome."

A regular old Wednesday turned into a pretty great day for Shiloh Christian athlete Kaden Henley. The junior was called into his coach's office where he'd receive some potentially life-changing news.

Playing linebacker where the Razorbacks are recruiting him, Henley racked up 159 tackles (109 solo), 26 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles with a recovery and one defensive touchdown.

"They like the physicality and the size that I have, and how hard I play," Henley said.

The currently unrated prospect now has several options to choose from. Programs like New Mexico, Navy, Liberty, Air Force and more began offering in February but the Arkansas offer is likely to spark even more interest for the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker.

Henley isn't an Arkansas native like the majority of in-state prospects the Hogs have offered. Kaden's father Ashley Henley is the linebackers coach at Shiloh Christian and the family moved two years ago from Oklahoma. Despite not growing up a Hog fan, Henley said he's become more of one over time considering the university is just 10 minutes away.

"Arkansas is a great school with a great campus," Henley said. Those dudes are there for a reason, they're going to do a great job."

For now, the linebacker is just excited to meet the staff in person for the first time, whenever that day will come.