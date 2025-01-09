Razorbacks offer Canadian transfer tight end

Montana state junior transfer tight end Rohan Jones has received an offer from Arkansas, he announced Thursday afternoon.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound native of Montreal, Quebec, in Canada, Jones caught 30 passes for 470 yards (15.7 AVG) and nine touchdowns in 2024. One of his top performances came against Idaho State on Sept. 28, when he made two grabs for 93 yards and a score.

Jones was named an honorable mention AP FCS All-American for his efforts, which included a three-catch, 19-yard, one-touchdown outing in the FCS Championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 6.

Before his time at Montana State, Jones played two seasons with the Maine Bears (2022-23). There, he totaled 31 catches for 363 yards and seven touchdowns.

Since entering the transfer portal Wednesday, Jones has reported offers from Arkansas, Wake Forest, Houston, Louisville and UCLA.

