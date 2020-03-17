Razorbacks offer sixth in-state 2022 athlete, Clarendon's Quincey McAdoo
The 2022 class in the Natural State is shaping up to be packed with talent and the Razorbacks are identifying the big-time players early. They offered their sixth in-state prospect on March 17, Clarendon WR/S Quincey McAdoo.
"It's very exciting, it’s a dream come true actually," McAdoo said in response to the offer. "I’ve been wanting an offer from Arkansas since I was younger."
McAdoo is projected to be the top prospect in this 2022 class but Rivals has yet to release ratings for sophomores. He has offers now from Arkansas, Florida State and Houston. The Seminoles were first to offer on March 5 of this year.
I want to thank GOD because I am Extremely blessed to Receive my 3rd D-1 offer you the University of Arkansas🏈⚡️ @coachjstepp @CoachSamPittman @CoachJames44 @ArRecruitingGuy @ClarendonLionFB pic.twitter.com/h9l2vcBHMx— Quincey McAdoo (@QuinceyMcadoo) March 17, 2020
McAdoo joins the exclusive group of in-state offers with Joe T. Robinson OL E'Marion Harris, LR Parkview RB James Jointer Jr., West Memphis QB Tevin Carter, Fayetteville HS WR Isaiah Sategna and Maumelle OL Andrew Chamblee.
Arkansas's 2021 class only has three in-state prospects offered (Terry Wells, Erin Outley, Dreyden Norwood) with one committed (Wells).
It's typically pretty tough for athletes to get recognition coming out of a 2A program like Clarendon, especially when the team goes 3-7, but McAdoo's highlights jump off the tape.
McAdoo is already 6-foot-3, 173-pounds and he's been clocked in the 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash.
Rivals regional analyst in charge of Arkansas Sam Spiegelman praised McAdoo, saying he has one of the most exciting films in the country.
"He attacks the ball, he's dangerous in the open field with a nose for the end zone," Spiegelman said.