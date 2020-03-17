The 2022 class in the Natural State is shaping up to be packed with talent and the Razorbacks are identifying the big-time players early. They offered their sixth in-state prospect on March 17, Clarendon WR/S Quincey McAdoo.

"It's very exciting, it’s a dream come true actually," McAdoo said in response to the offer. "I’ve been wanting an offer from Arkansas since I was younger."

McAdoo is projected to be the top prospect in this 2022 class but Rivals has yet to release ratings for sophomores. He has offers now from Arkansas, Florida State and Houston. The Seminoles were first to offer on March 5 of this year.