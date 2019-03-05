Gunner Stockton was talked about way before he ever set foot in high school and he's already one of the most heavily recruited 2022 quarterbacks in the nation. The Arkansas Razorbacks threw their hat in the ring for him on Tuesday morning, joining Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Arkansas State and more.

Stockton is now the fourth 2022 QB offer for the Hogs, Joe Craddock and Chad Morris also have offers out to 2022 Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers, Freedom Prep (Tenn.) standout Tevin Carter and another Georgia QB Myles (MJ) Morris.

Arkansas has really stepped up their recruiting efforts in Georgia, signing just one prospect out of the Peach State in 2019, but offering 15 2020 athletes. They've already got one commit in 3-star wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers.

Back to Stockton, he was the 2018 MaxPreps Freshman of the Year, he is the youngest player ever to be invited to the Adidas All-American Bowl in its 19 year history, and he's already 6-foot-1 and hovering around 200 pounds.

Rabun County High School is located in Northeast Georgia very close to the borders of Tennessee and South Carolina. Stockton threw for 2917 yards with a 65.3 completion percentage, 34 passing touchdowns, six interceptions in 291 attempts and he added 709 yards on 105 carries and 17 more touchdowns.