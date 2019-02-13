Razorbacks Offer Taylor High School Offensive Linemen with Arkansas Ties
The Arkansas staff has been sending out quite a few offers to sophomores around the nation to get their feet in doors early and begin establishing relationships. Two big offers that really standout went to an offensive line duo from Katy Taylor High School.
Bryce Foster and Hayden Conner are already two of the most decorated offensive line recruits in the 2021 class with over 10 offers each and both have interesting connections to the Razorbacks.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news