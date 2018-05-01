With a big-time in-state 2020 quarterback set to take a trip to the Hill this weekend, the Razorback staff is still out on the road, evaluating young talent at practice and doling out new offers. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock was out at Austin High School in Houston today and offered starting dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby.

"The coaching staff has been talking to my head coach about me and Coach Craddock came out to see me at practice today and then my coach called me after practice and told me I had picked up an offer," Hornsby said.