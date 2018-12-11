The Razorbacks offered two new pass catchers on Monday from the state of Texas. First was class of 2021 rising star Latrell Neville from Willowridge High School in Houston, who, after picking up a new offer from Florida this morning, has 11 Division-I offers as a sophomore.

The second new offer was a PWO to Highland Park 2019 wide receiver Finn Corwin, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound captain for the Scots. Corwin is a main target for Chad Morris's son (and 2020 quarterback recruit) Chandler Morris, and was a big target for current Razorback, former Highland Park standout John Stephen Jones.