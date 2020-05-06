As the 2021 recruiting cycle presses onward, top targets continue to emerge for the Razorbacks. Among many offers out to junior wide receivers is Florida athlete Raheim Sanders.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound receiver also acts as a ball carrier out of the backfield for his team down in Rockledge and his versatility has more than 20 DI programs after him.

Sanders was offered by Kendal Briles and Justin Stepp in mid-February and they're now in constant contact with the 3-star.

"Virtual recruiting has been good," Sanders said. "I like Arkansas. I talk to Coach Stepp and Coach Fountain. Coach Pittman is a cool, outgoing guy. I want to get to campus. Always dreamed of playing in the top league.

"I feel like if I want there I'd get the ball. I feel that if I do choose to go there that I could make a difference and they'd teach me the little things that I need to get to the next step.

"Missouri, Indiana, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Boston College–I like all those as well. Oklahoma. Florida State. Iowa State. Nebraska, Kentucky and Virginia. A lot of schools are hitting me up."

Sanders was able to get in a visit to Florida State before the dead period kicked in but had plans to check out several of his options during this time. Despite not being able to check out many campuses, the athlete says he could still commit before things about back up.

"Relationships, making me feel like family, making sure my mom feels me going there and not worrying about me, that's about it," Sanders said. "Coaches have to recruit my mom, that's what I want."