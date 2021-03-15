HawgBeat - Razorbacks open Saturday scrimmage to the public

The Razorbacks and Head Coach Sam Pittman are set for the team’s first scrimmage of the spring this Saturday and fans are welcome to attend for free inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

Arkansas begins the second week of the team’s first spring practice under Pittman tomorrow after practicing three times last week. The Hogs have practices scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s scrimmage. The Razorbacks are building toward the spring game on April 17 at 2 p.m.

Fans attending the scrimmage should park in Lots 72, 73, 73A and 74 located west of the stadium or Lot 44 on the north side of the stadium. Gate 1 in the southwest corner of the stadium will be the only gate fans can enter. Only the west side of the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium seating bowl will be available. All fans entering the stadium must wear a face covering and practice social distancing while inside the stadium. Concession stands on the south concourse will be open, and no outside food or drinks will be allowed. All regular season stadium policies will be in place, including the clear bag policy.

Renewals for football season tickets are ongoing with the next Renewal Rewards deadline set for this Friday, March 19 and the Early Hog Deadline is March 26. The final renewal deadline is April 23.