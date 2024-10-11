Advertisement
What Sam Pittman said on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
• Mason Choate
Latest injury update on Taylen Green
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
• Mason Choate
Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play
Opposing teams are having trouble against the Arkansas defense.
• Daniel Fair
Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee
Braylen Russell has seen his workload increase and it paid off in a big way in the Hogs' win over Tennessee.
• Daniel Fair
Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark
Find out which bowl games Arkansas is projected to play in at the midseason mark.
• Riley McFerran
Razorbacks place emphasis on baserunning, bunting this fall
