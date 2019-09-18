Arkansas is set to take on a 1-1 San Jose State team at home this weekend following a nice 55-34 victory over another Mountain West conference member Colorado State. This will be the first ever match up between the Spartans and the Razorbacks.

The Spartans, coming off a bye week, have had plenty of time to prepare for Arkansas. They took down FCS Northern Colorado in week one 35-18 then fell to a struggling Tulsa team 34-16.

San Jose State runs with multiple quarterbacks but they've split reps 109-34 between the two, so we'll see a lot more of one than the other.

Josh Love, the Spartans' fifth-year senior starting quarterback, is in his third year as the team's starter. He's thrown for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns so far this season with zero interceptions. Last season, Love threw 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's not very mobile and took 18 sacks in 2018.

Their second quarterback, Nick Nash, is a true freshman and he's thrown the ball just seven times for five completions and 44 yards while adding 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground.