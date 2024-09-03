With a pivotal Week 2 road matchup against the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) on deck, the Arkansas football team (1-0) will have to overcome daunting odds to pull off the early-season upset Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma State's game notes, the Cowboys have won the second-most home games (24) in college football since 2020. That number is tied with UTSA, Clemson and NC State, and only Alabama has more (26) in the same span.

Boone Pickens Stadium is home to Oklahoma State's self-proclaimed "tightest sidelines in all of football", which presents a unique challenge to an Arkansas team chock-full of newcomers on both sides of the ball.

"Very, very loud," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Very, very close — as in, they can stand up and look right on top of you. We talked to our players and coaching staff about that as well, because we can’t let their fans be a distraction to us when we’re trying to learn on the sideline or trying to talk about the next series or whatever it may be.

"But it’s extremely close. I think it’s the closest one in the country. Extremely loud. I think they have 55,000, but it’s a loud stadium, so we’ve talked about that. Crowd noise will be a huge part of this week’s preparation and we started that on Saturday."