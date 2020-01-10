The Arkansas Razorbacks have pulled an immediately eligible cornerback out of the transfer portal from right here in the Natural State. Jerry Jacobs, a Georgia native, announced he'll transfer from Arkansas State to Fayetteville with two years to play two.

Jacobs went to Hutchinson C.C. out of high school where he played under new Razorback linebackers coach Rion Rhoades. After his freshman season with four interceptions, 39 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, Jacobs earned offers from Arkansas State, Kansas and Iowa State.

He chose to play for Blake Anderson and excelled in his first season in the Sun Belt Conference, earning defensive second team honors after 32 tackles, eight passes deflected and four interceptions.

Unfortunately, Jacobs tore his ACL after four games in 2019 but still managed to tally 21 tackles. The Georgia native was able to earn his degree in time to graduate for the spring semester at Arkansas.

In his sophomore season, Jacobs posted a 80.6 overall PFF grade and an 89.7 in coverage (which is outstanding). Before tearing his ACL, Jacobs posted a 69.6 in 22 snaps against Georgia, which is above Arkansas's average coverage grades from 2019.

Here's how Arkansas's scholarship distribution looks now in the defensive backs room:

Micahh Smith - redshirt senior

Jerry Jacobs - redshirt junior (grad transfer)

Montaric Brown - redshirt junior

Jordon Curtis - redshirt junior

Jarques McClellion - redshirt junior

Joseph Foucha - junior

Myles Mason - junior

Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt sophomore

Greg Brooks Jr. - sophomore

Malik Chavis - redshirt freshman

Devin Bush - redshirt freshman

Jalen Catalon - redshirt freshman

Nick Turner - freshman

Myles Slusher - freshman (early enrollee)