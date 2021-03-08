HawgBeat - Razorbacks reach top 10 for first time since 1994-95 season

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Arkansas Razorbacks finish the 2021 regular season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25. They rose four spots from No. 12 last week after winning two more big games to push the current SEC win streak to 11 games. Like the streak, Arkansas's new top-10 ranking hasn't been achieved since the 1990s.

The No. 8 ranking is the highest since the Hogs were ranked every week but one in the 1994-95 season.

Ahead of Arkansas: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Alabama, Houston.

The Razorbacks cruised to a victory over South Carolina on the road before mustering a comeback versus A&M at home on Saturday. Freshman Moses Moody posted back-to-back career-high tying 28-point performances.

Arkansas sits at 21-5, good for second in the conference. The Hogs will play either Georgia or Missouri on Friday at 6 p.m.

The SEC tournament begins Wednesday, March 10, in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The Hogs have already locked in a double-bye with their No.2 finish.

The Razorbacks were one win into the SEC tournament in 2020 when the COVID-19 breakout cancelled the remainder of the tournament, and season.

