 HawgBeat - Razorbacks replace cancelled mid-week matchup with Tulsa, schedule Southern
basketball

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman. (Arkansas Athletics)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

The Razorbacks had their first scheduling hiccup of the 2020-21 season Sunday as the Tulsa men's basketball team was forced to pause team activity due to COVID-19.

Despite failed attempts to make a midweek game work with an in-state opponent like UALR or Arkansas State, the Razorbacks have found an opponent from across their southern border.

Southern University will make the trip up from Louisiana to take on 4-0 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast via SEC Network Plus (WatchESPN).

Arkansas's game scheduled for Saturday against UCA has now also been moved but only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eric Musselman tweeted earlier today about the possibility of playing an in-state opponent soon:

Southern is currently 0-2 with losses to North Carolina Central and No. 5-ranked Iowa. Southern was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday prior to Gonzaga pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arkansas and Southern have met on two previous occasions with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in Pine Bluff on Nov. 29, 1985, and 86-68 in Bud Walton Arena to open the 2015-16 season.

