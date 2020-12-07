HawgBeat - Razorbacks replace cancelled mid-week matchup with Tulsa, schedule Southern

Razorbacks replace cancelled mid-week matchup with Tulsa, schedule Southern
The Razorbacks had their first scheduling hiccup of the 2020-21 season Sunday as the Tulsa men's basketball team was forced to pause team activity due to COVID-19.
Despite failed attempts to make a midweek game work with an in-state opponent like UALR or Arkansas State, the Razorbacks have found an opponent from across their southern border.
Southern University will make the trip up from Louisiana to take on 4-0 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast via SEC Network Plus (WatchESPN).
Arkansas's game scheduled for Saturday against UCA has now also been moved but only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Eric Musselman tweeted earlier today about the possibility of playing an in-state opponent soon:
To the great fans of the state of Arkansas we would love to play an in state team this week to fill our open date. We reached out to every D1 team in state and could not get it to work out for this midweek opening. We are still actively looking for an opponent.— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) December 7, 2020
Southern is currently 0-2 with losses to North Carolina Central and No. 5-ranked Iowa. Southern was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday prior to Gonzaga pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.
Arkansas and Southern have met on two previous occasions with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in Pine Bluff on Nov. 29, 1985, and 86-68 in Bud Walton Arena to open the 2015-16 season.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS