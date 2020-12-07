HawgBeat - Razorbacks replace cancelled mid-week matchup with Tulsa, schedule Southern

The Razorbacks had their first scheduling hiccup of the 2020-21 season Sunday as the Tulsa men's basketball team was forced to pause team activity due to COVID-19.

Despite failed attempts to make a midweek game work with an in-state opponent like UALR or Arkansas State, the Razorbacks have found an opponent from across their southern border.

Southern University will make the trip up from Louisiana to take on 4-0 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast via SEC Network Plus (WatchESPN).

Arkansas's game scheduled for Saturday against UCA has now also been moved but only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eric Musselman tweeted earlier today about the possibility of playing an in-state opponent soon: