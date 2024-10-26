Razorbacks roll with big plays, Green's six-touchdown day

Arkansas redshirt junior quarterback Taylen Green wowed in a vintage Bobby Petrino offensive performance to lead a 58-25 shellacking over Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Green — who has failed to toss multiple passing touchdowns in a single game since Week 1 (2) — finished with five scores through the air and one on the ground. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound dual-threat athlete accumulated 314 passing yards on a 23-for-29 mark (79.3%) from the pocket and totaled 79 rushing yards on eight carries.

"I’ve said I wouldn’t trade our quarterback for nobody’s, and I said that when things weren’t going as good either," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "That throw he made to Jordan Anthony was unbelievable. Of course, Jordan’s fast and got behind them, but that throw he made there was really unbelievable.

"This should build a lot of confidence going into what is obviously a tough few games. The next four we have are obviously tough, and this should build some confidence in our football team."

According to Razorback Communications, Green is the first Arkansas signal caller to throw for five or more touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a game since Ryan Mallett did so against UTEP in 2010. Green couldn't have done it without strong contributing performances from his offensive teammates.

"I feel good," Green said after the game. "And it’s not just me. Of course I’ve got give praise to my O-line for protecting me out there. I couldn’t make plays without them. And the tight ends, receivers and running backs, I have to give praise to them."