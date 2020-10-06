HawgBeat - Razorbacks score with recruits after streak-ending win

The most common answer to the question, "what do you want to see from the Razorbacks this season?" posed to recruits heading into the all-SEC slate was "wins." Well, just two weeks in and the Hogs delivered big with a win over No. 16-ranked Mississippi State.

Sam Pittman and his staff have secured commitments from 19 recruits in the 2021 class, but have room for five more additions.

"We took a little bit of extra time yesterday to get ahold of recruits," Pittman said in his Monday press conference. "Obviously, we wanted to talk to them after Saturday. A lot of times kids in the state are looking for a reason to go to the University of Arkansas. Hopefully we can give them enough reasons to come here."

The Razorbacks don't have any offers out to uncommitted in-state prospects in the 2021 class but they are trying to continue momentum for their 2022 class, which currently has three commits, two from in-state, and offers out to seven more undecided in-state targets.

The Hogs have had plenty of success recruiting in the Natural State but over the past few years, several top prospects have chosen other programs, often direct competitors.

Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood in the 2021 class committed to Texas A&M instead of Arkansas, Conway native and offensive lineman Robert Scott originally committed to Ole Miss over Arkansas in the 2020 class but signed with Florida State, top-ranked in-state target Stacey Wilkins signed with Oklahoma in 2019 and he'd probably be a starter right now if he'd chosen Arkansas instead.

Several undecided 2020 recruits and commits took notice of the Hogs' performance versus the Bulldogs on Saturday and posted on social media: