FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week eight matchup against Auburn has been slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

Series History

Prior to Arkansas joining the SEC in 1992, it met Auburn on the gridiron just once - in the 1984 Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks were led by first-year head coach Ken Hatfield and had to figure out how to stop future Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson and the Tigers. Jackson managed just 88 rushing yards, but scored twice and earned MVP honors in Auburn’s 21-15 win.

The Tigers dominated the series early in Arkansas’ SEC tenure, winning four of the first six games. They actually tied in 1992 and the Razorbacks won for the first time in 1995 thanks to a 186-yard performance from Madre Hill.

Since 1998, though, it’s been pretty tight, with Auburn holding a slight 11-10 edge. (The overall series is 16-11-1 in favor of the Tigers.)

A few other highlights from the series include Arkansas’ win over No. 2 Auburn on the road in 2006, Michael Smith’s back-to-back huge games in upset wins over No. 20 and No. 17 Auburn in 2008 and 2009 and a four-overtime thriller in 2015.

Two memories that Auburn fans likely remember more fondly are the 2010 game, in which Tyler Wilson came off the bench and came up short against Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, and the 2016 game, in which the Tigers racked up an incredible 543 rushing yards.

Recent history favors the Tigers, as they’ve won three straight since the aforementioned four-overtime 2015 game. The games haven’t been particularly close, either, with final scores of 56-3, 52-20 and 34-3. That’s an average margin of 38.7 points.