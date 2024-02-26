The NFL scouting combine began Monday and will run through March 4 and five former Arkansas Razorbacks will be participating in front of NFL coaches and executives in an attempt to build up their stock for April's NFL Draft. Arkansas' five participants are cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, center Beaux Limmer, guard Brady Latham and kicker Cam Little. The combine officially began with Monday orientation and team interviews, while prospects will have media availabilities Wednesday-Saturday. On-field workouts will be conducted from Thursday-Sunday. NFL Network will air the on-field workouts live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., which is the home of the Indianapolis Colts. Things will get started at 2 p.m. CT Thursday and Friday, and then 12 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday. Below are details on how to watch each former Razorback, the latest on their draft status and more:

Dwight McGlothern - Cornerback

Defensive backs and tight ends — Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. CT Watch on NFL Network A technician in the secondary, McGlothern is a ball-hawking type that uses his height and length to make up for a lack of top-end speed. Injury issues may be a concern for scouts, but his production at the collegiate level should warrant a middle-round draft selection as an under-the-radar prospect. McGlothern finished the 2023-24 season as the second-highest graded defender in the country according to Pro Football Focus (91.3). The 6-foot-2, 188-pound senior recorded 20 total tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions. In his career, McGlothern racked up 96 total tackles, four forced fumbles, 31 passes defended and eight interceptions.

Trajan Jeffcoat - Defensive End

Defensive line and linebackers — Thursday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. CT Watch on NFL Network Jeffcoat — who transferred to Arkansas from Missouri before the 2023 season — stood out amongst participants in the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Here's what NFL Draft Analyst Chad Reuter had to say about the 6-foot-4, 266-pound pass-rusher: "He plays with a low pad level to control his blocker. On Monday, he beat his man in one-on-one tackles by winning the outside shoulder, and then on the next rep, he bulled the tackle to his backside. During team play, he was tough in the run game but also displayed the change of direction to stop his advancement to the passer and track down a screen play. Whether on the edge or playing five-technique, Jeffcoat showed the strength, length (33 1/2-inch arms) and quickness to excel in multiple defensive schemes." At Arkansas, Jeffcoat totaled 16 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. During his five-year collegiate career, he made 98 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. Jeffcoat's most recent draft projection came on Feb. 11 by NFL Draft Analyst Shane Hallam, who picked Jeffcoat to be selected 237th overall (seventh round).

Beaux Limmer - Center

Offensive line and place kickers/special teams — Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m. CT Watch on NFL Network Limmer joined the Razorbacks in 2019, and started 41 games in an Arkansas uniform at guard and center. Last season, he posted a PFF grade of 74.5, which ranked 21st in the country at center. At 6-foot-5, 307-pounds, Limmer is a versatile offensive lineman who likely projects as a guard in the NFL. Potentially the highest pick out of all Arkansas entrants, Limmer could be a day three selection.

Brady Latham - Guard

Offensive line and place kickers/special teams— Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m. CT Watch on NFL Network 2023 was a stepback for Latham, who finished with a 64.7 PFF grade in 754 snaps for the Razorbacks. A 46-game starter for Arkansas, Latham struggled with penalty issues last season and will need a good combine to separate himself from the lower half of guard prospects.

Cam Little - Kicker

